House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff accused President Trump of halting in-person intelligence briefings to members of Congress so he can conceal that Russia is helping his reelection campaign.

“Russians are again interfering to help the president in his reelection,” the California Democrat told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “He doesn’t want the American people to know about it.”

His comments come after the administration’s top intelligence chief announced members of Congress would get written briefings on election security issues — not in-person briefings.

Mr. Schiff said the written briefings do not subject officials to questioning.

“It lets you conceal the truth,” he said.

But the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Sen. Ron Johnson, pushed back, saying the decision was made to stop leaks to the media that created a false narrative that Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign conspired with Russia to win the election.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller had probed the Trump campaign for roughly two years and did not find any wrongdoing on behalf of the president, or collusion with Russians.

The Wisconsin Republican said the issue over written versus in-person briefings was being blown out of proportion because members of Congress known foreign countries try to influence elections and destabilize politics.

He also said the U.S. has done the destabilizing to itself with the leaks from Democrats and false media narratives.

“We can’t play into Putin’s hands,” he told CNN. “We have done it to ourselves.”

