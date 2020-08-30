Military troops are putting down their rifles and picking up axes and shovels to join the fight against dozens of wildfires that are burning across the western United States, officials said.

About 200 soldiers will be trained over the week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Washington. They are expected to join firefighting crews on the ground in mid-September, officials said.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, asked the Pentagon for soldiers to help in the fire suppression effort. The last time soldiers were mobilized in a wildfire effort was 2018, officials said.

“We are very appreciative of and would like to thank the U.S. military for their continued partnership and coordination by providing soldiers and aircraft to help us all meet our mission nationally,” said Josh Simmons, chairman of the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group at the fire center in Idaho.

“Above normal” fire activity is occurring in several western states, including Arizona, Colorado, and California, especially in its northern parts, officials said.

The Army troops will be issued all appropriate firefighting equipment. They will be accompanied out in the field by experienced firefighters, officials said.

“We are committed to protecting lives, property and valuable natural and cultural resources,” Mr. Simmons said.

