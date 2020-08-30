By - Associated Press - Sunday, August 30, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) - One person was killed and five others injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon at a restaurant on Chicago’s far South Side, according to police.

The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. when shots were fired from a white SUV, killing a male customer who was dining outside in a tent, police spokeswoman Jessica Rocco said.

Police said he was the intended target.

Five other people who were shot were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police provided no further details.

Multiple media outlets identified the restaurant as Lumes Pancake House.

Police have not taken anyone into custody.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide