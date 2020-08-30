COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say Ohio State University defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a shooting in Columbus over the weekend.

Police said officers responding just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting found blood in the street and one shell casing by the blood.

Police said the officers followed a blood trail to an apartment where the 22-year-old player was found with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks.

He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition.

Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced.

The 6-foot-2, 299-pound senior played in 11 games last year for the Big Ten champions, totaling 10 tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.

A message was sent to a team representative seeking comment.

