President Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to survey damage from rioting and violent street protests, the White House said.

White House deputy press secretary said the president will meet with local law-enforcement officials.

Kenosha has been the scene of street violence since the police shooting last week of Jacob Blake, a Black man whom authorities said had a knife during a domestic disturbance.

Businesses have been burned in the city, and two demonstrators were fatally shot last week, allegedly by a 17-year-old man from Illinois, Kyle Rittenhouse.

