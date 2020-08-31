Army troops from the 2nd Infantry Division on Monday are flying to northern California to help battle raging wildfires in the Mendocino National Forest, officials said.

About 200 soldiers from the 14th Engineer Battalion have been selected to assist the U.S. Forest Service with their fire response efforts. Along with being fitted with their protective gear - including fire-retardant clothing, boots, gloves and hard hats - the soldiers began training on the use of fire shelters at their home station, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in near Tacoma, Wash., Army officials said.

The soldiers will continue their training and be certified before they are sent to join the fight against the August Complex Fire that began as 37 lightning-ignited fires in the Mendocino National Forest on Aug. 17.

“Our soldiers work every day to be ready to respond to our nation’s call, whether contributing to joint force solutions in the Indo-Pacific region or assisting the lead federal agency and U.S. Army North to suppress fire right here in the United States,” said Army Lt. Gen. Randy A. George, commander of I Corp and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The fire has burned more than 221,000 acres of the national forest, officials said.

Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of U.S Army North, said the troops are proud to be supporting the U.S. Forest Service in the fight against the wildfires.

“The soldiers who will assist in this mission are highly-trained and they are well-equipped with all of the protective gear needed to keep them safe, including in a COVID-19 environment,” she said.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire at the Mendocino National Forest is only 18 percent contained.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.