The California attorney general marked a legal milestone this month by filing his 100th lawsuit against the Trump administration, setting a record for being the largest thorn in the Trump Justice Department’s side during the past four years.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office said that although President Trump’s administration touts “law and order,” federal courts have been determining otherwise.

“We don’t wake up in the morning looking to pick a fight but when the administration threatens our people, values and resources, we’re ready,” Mr. Becerra said in a press statement touting his record.

The blue state’s latest lawsuit filed on Friday challenged changes to some requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Roughly half of the 100 legal filings focus on environmental laws, according to a spokesperson for Mr. Becerra.

A dozen involve issues of immigration and healthcare, while the other legal battles include worker and consumer rights, civil rights, and Second Amendment litigation.

The 100 lawsuits are reportedly more than any other state has filed during Mr. Trump’s first four years in office, Mr. Becerra’s office said, comparing it to Texas — a Republican-led state — during the Obama administration, which was known for challenging the former president’s executive orders and administrative decisions on everything from immigration to healthcare.

During President Obama’s eight years in office, Texas filed at least 48 lawsuits, according to The Texas Tribune.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.