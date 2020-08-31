A civilian sports utility vehicle rear-ended a U.S. Army armored personnel carrier near the border with North Korea, killing four South Koreans who were inside, Stars & Stripes reported Monday.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on a road near a live-fire complex in the South Korean city of Pocheon. The four South Koreans in the SUV died at the scene. The two U.S. Army soldiers in the armored vehicle were not seriously injured. One was taken to a military hospital for evaluation but later released to his unit.

U.S. military officials in Korea said they expressed their deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the crash and said they were fully cooperating in the investigation by South Korean police. Military training in the area near the crash site is being temporarily suspended, officials said.

