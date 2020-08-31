WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police in Wilmington were investigating a shooting Monday morning that they said injured an 11-year-old girl.

The incident took place around 10:45 a.m., police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No further details were immediately released.

According to The News-Journal, shootings in the city over the weekend pushed the number of gunshot victims so far this year past the number of people shot in Wilmington in all of 2019.

