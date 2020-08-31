By - Associated Press - Monday, August 31, 2020

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - Three young Detroit-area children have been wounded after shots were fired from outside a home into a bedroom.

A caller reported that the shots came from a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Pontiac, northwest of Detroit, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.

An 11-year-old girl was shot in the hip. A 7-year-old girl was wounded in her torso and a 10-month-old girl was shot in the buttocks. Each was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Two other children and two adults were in the home but were not wounded.

Deputies found multiple shell casings outside the home. The shooting was under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide