PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - Three young Detroit-area children have been wounded after shots were fired from outside a home into a bedroom.

A caller reported that the shots came from a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Pontiac, northwest of Detroit, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.

An 11-year-old girl was shot in the hip. A 7-year-old girl was wounded in her torso and a 10-month-old girl was shot in the buttocks. Each was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Two other children and two adults were in the home but were not wounded.

Deputies found multiple shell casings outside the home. The shooting was under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.