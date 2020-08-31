Omaha World Herald. August 28, 2020

It only makes sense for Omaha police to move away from mass arrests

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, amid Black Lives Matter rallies early this summer, was consistently supportive of the right to protest peacefully. Despite some demonstrators turning to rioting on May 31, Schmaderer told The World-Herald’s Henry Cordes that he knew police also could have handled some things better. He vowed to conduct a thorough review - which we still await - and make appropriate changes.

It seemed inconsistent, then, that at the end of a peaceful protest July 25, police arrested 120 people en masse, kettling marchers on the Farnam Street bridge over Interstate 480. At least one was roughed up, after riding his bike toward officers.

Police chose to book everyone at the county jail, which led to a real mess complicated by a computer glitch. Some demonstrators, charged with nothing more than obstructing a public passage, were held for 24 hours at the jail, which was struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak. Ultimately, the city attorney decided to pursue charges against only 30 people, mostly on misdemeanors.

So it is wise that Schmaderer has established a policy moving away from mass arrests. Officers now must “tell exactly what that person did that violated the law” to make an arrest, Mayor Jean Stothert said.

The July 25 protesters did not have a permit and did clog streets. Police followed marchers for 47 minutes, periodically warning that their assembly was unlawful, as they walked from Turner Park to the Old Market and back - and then arrested everyone. Police said they heard that some protesters would return downtown, and officers understandably wanted to avoid a repeat of the violence of May 31.

But we don’t arrest people in America for possible intentions, and police, who have an amazingly difficult job, must avoid making tense situations worse. The new policy will help with that.

Best practices for policing protests today call for uniformed officers to work with protesters, helping them peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights while also protecting public safety. If trouble starts, the idea is for enforcement to sharply focus on lawbreakers, not the entire crowd.

This can work. Protesters haven’t all been perfect this summer, but have regularly called out agitators while most have focused on their message. The city is showing willingness to respect peaceful protests and make adjustments.

We must deal with this; the country hardly is done reckoning with its racial inequities. It’s encouraging that demonstrations went off peacefully this week at 72nd and Dodge and in the Old Market over the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake.

We appreciate efforts by demonstrators and authorities in Omaha. We also eagerly await Schmaderer’s report, promised in June, on his examination of law enforcement conduct during the earlier protests. Transparency and accountability are critical to credibility.

Lincoln Journal Star. August 28, 2020

Officer’s shooting a reminder of debt we owe

Imagine your job involves typing on a keyboard – not a stretch for most us.

Now imagine that every routine keystroke could injure or kill you. It probably won’t, but imagine you had to keep that possibility in the back of your mind every day.

That’s the reality of law enforcement, played out to tragic results Wednesday with the shooting of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera, who was serving an arrest warrant.

Hererra remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon, and two suspects are each being held on $1 million bond. One of the suspects was being served the warrant for second-degree assault in connection with a March 8 homicide.

In a summer when interaction between the police and public has been under scrutiny nationwide, it’s vital to note none of those issues were involved here. An officer serving a warrant was attacked without provocation or justification.

Everyone says it – including Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Gov. Pete Ricketts in this case – but these sworn law enforcement officers do, in fact, put their lives on the line every day to make our community safer.

Herrera is a 23-year veteran of the force. He has devoted close to a quarter century to Lincoln’s residents, and his family and friends have lived every day of that time understanding the risk he has accepted.

So what do we do?

We can, as hundreds have done on social media already, think about and pray or hope the best for Herrera, his family and his co-workers. They may have understood the risks involved, but they are living a nightmare.

We can say thanks. If you see an officer on patrol, wave. If you know someone in law enforcement – or formerly in it – thank them for their service. It’s a hard job that brings with it life-or-death decisions on every shift, and the work is often thankless.

We can recognize what we all have in common – a desire for a peaceful and safe community – and understand what role we can play in it.

Ultimately, as we have been reminded this week, “the police” are really people, our fellow residents. While conversations continue – nationally and locally – we must remember that law enforcement is an essential part of the community.

And officers make real sacrifices and take very real risks. Be grateful for them.

Kearney Hub. August27, 2020

We may not agree on masks, but we ache for normalcy

Thank you to the businesses, institutions and individuals who are taking it upon themselves to encourage proven health and safety measures as we Nebraskans navigate this most unusual time. We all yearn for a return to life as we knew it before the coronavirus took all of that away.

Hugging, handshaking and other forms of friendly contact now are discouraged - and with good intentions. We all need to take personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus.

The more we slow it, the more normal our lives can be. If the virus spreads unabated - as it has in some U.S. states and locales - the more it becomes imperative to enact stricter rules to protect people’s health and safety.

We appreciate medical providers, school leaders, sports organizers and business operators for doing their part to protect their patients, students, athletes, customers and staffs. Helping everyone to keep their distance, practice healthy hygiene and wear masks when appropriate is not an easy task. In fact, there is a good chance that there will be occasions when plans or the lack of plans could leave some people in danger of being exposed to the virus.

Tuesday evening, as members of the Kearney City Council discussed whether to prepare a proclamation to encourage mask wearing in Kearney, council members talked about limits. One limit involves government. There’s a point where it can go too far, as in imposing a mandate to force everyone to wear masks. Another limit involves respect and restraint. Nobody should worry about criticism or condemnation whether they prefer to wear a mask or don’t. Everyone ought to be respected.

What is important is achieving the level of safety that’s necessary so we can enjoy a greater measure of normalcy. Remember, the more we control the spread of the coronavirus, the more normal our lives can be, so let’s be respectful and work together to address a common threat.

We all need to remember: If we do a good job controlling the spread, we can enjoy a greater measure of normalcy. After nearly seven months of lockdowns, social distancing and masks, we each can say we’re weary of limits on our lives.

