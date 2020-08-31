A federal appeals court Monday rejected a bid by former national security adviser Michael Flynn and the Justice Department to end his criminal case.

In an 8-2 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit returned the case back to Judge Emmet Sullivan, who had resisted efforts to dismiss the case.

Attorney General William P. Barr touched off a political firestorm earlier this year when he abruptly dropped the charges against Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump’s national security adviser.

Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador in the days before the Trump administration took over. He later recanted and professed his innocence.

The court’s decision reverses a 2-1 ruling by a group of three judges on the same court. Judge Sullivan appealed that ruling and the en banc court tossed that ruling in favor of keeping the case alive

