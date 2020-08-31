A civilian review committee arrived at Fort Hood over the weekend to launch a two week fact-finding mission intended to determine whether the “command climate and culture” at the sprawling post in central Texas reflects the Army’s stated values.

The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee was established following the disappearance and murder of Specialist Vannessa Guillen, 20.

Her suspected assailant, Specialist Aaron Robinson, 20, took his own life as police were about to take him into custody. She had earlier complained about being sexually assaulted and the case sparked a widespread discussion about the safety of women in the military.

The committee is expected to conduct interviews with a range of personnel at Fort Hood and in the surrounding area, review historical data and statistics and evaluate the policies and procedures on post regarding sexual assault, harassment, equal opportunity and how training impacts the safety and welfare of the soldiers on post.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Gen. James McConville, Army Chief of Staff, have asked for an interim report by mid-September and a final report by the end of October, officials said.

Members of the review committee have a combined 75 years worth of military and law enforcement experience with a background in investigations.

