House Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney subpoenaed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Monday, demanding he deliver Postal Service documents related to service issues at the agency.

The move marks the latest escalation between Democrats on Capitol Hill and Mr. DeJoy as concerns about election integrity loom.

“Although Mr. DeJoy and his aides initially downplayed the extent and gravity of these delays, headlines from states across the nation have made clear that they are far worse than previously disclosed,” Ms. Maloney wrote in a letter to Oversight Committee members.

The New York Democrat said Mr. DeJoy blew off her Wednesday deadline and has “not produced a single additional document,” though their offices were in communication multiple times this past week.

Ms. Maloney wants a range of documents from the USPS regarding policies that created mail delays; the removal of high-volume mail sorting machines; cuts to overtime; and any communication between Mr. DeJoy and the Trump campaign.

The postmaster went up to Capitol Hill twice this month to face questions from lawmakers, where he admitted there were issues with USPS service but vowed to make election mail top priority ahead of the election.

House Democrats and Mr. DeJoy had their showdown last week, where he was grilled over accusations that he was intentionally undermining the Postal Service to help President Trump in the upcoming election.

Before the hearings, and in response to blowback, Mr. DeJoy suspended all new policy changes to avoid the appearance of interfering with the election.

He denied the allegations against him as a “false narrative” and specifically said he did not order the policy changes that cut overtime.

