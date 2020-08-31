Hundreds of millions of dollars the IRS paid in coronavirus stimulus checks sent to dead people have still not been repaid, according to a new audit Monday.

The IRS paid $1.6 billion in checks to 1.2 million dead people in the weeks after Congress passed the Coronavirus stimulus package this spring.

After the Government Accountability Office flagged the checks, the Treasury Department and the IRS stopped payments and asked those who received the checks on behalf of the dead people to send the money back.

Nearly 70% has been returned, a Treasury official told the GAO. But that still about a half-billion dollars outstanding.

Treasury is pondering what to do about those who’ve been slow to voluntarily cancel the checks or repay, the GAO said. One option is to send notices demanding repayment.

“However, Treasury has not moved forward with this effort because, according to Treasury, Congress is currently considering legislation that would clarify or change the eligibility requirements of the payments, including payments to the deceased and incarcerated,” the GAO said.

