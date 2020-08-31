Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on Monday plans to cast President Trump as incapable of helping end the ongoing unrest and violence across America and say that Mr. Trump is sowing “chaos” rather than providing order.

Mr. Biden said the president has forfeited any “moral leadership” and that he’s failed to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an “armed militia.”

“He can’t stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it,” Mr. Biden said in prepared remarks for a speech in Pittsburgh. “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”

Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump has made ongoing crises worse, listing the coronavirus pandemic, police violence, “emboldened white nationalists,” and racial justice.

“The common thread? An incumbent president who makes things worse, not better,” Mr. Biden said. “An incumbent president who sows chaos rather than providing order.”

One person was shot to death in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend amid clashes between Black Lives Matter activists and pro-Trump supporters.

Portland police have not publicly identified the victim.

But pro-Trump forces said the victim, Aaron Danielson aka Jay Bishop, was one of their own and blamed his death on Antifa and BLM activists.

Democrats have blamed Mr. Trump for the violence, while the president and other Republicans have said the worst clashes are occurring in Democrat-run states and cities.

Two people were also killed last week in Wisconsin after protests erupted following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police.

