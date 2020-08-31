By - Associated Press - Monday, August 31, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in her home in what her husband said was an accident, police said.

The 60-year-old man told officers he accidentally shot his wife Sunday while unpacking the handgun from a trip, police said. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday at a home in south-central Omaha.

The 57-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. Neither the woman’s name nor her husband’s name has been released.

