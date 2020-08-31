KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - An Overland Park woman who owned three massage parlors in Johnson County pleaded guilty Monday to a federal interstate prostitution charge, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Chunqui Wu, 62, admitted in her plea that employees at her massage parlors performed sexual acts for tips. She pleaded guilty to transportation with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Her plea agreement said an undercover source asked Wu for a job a one of the businesses and heard Wu say her employees performed sexual services for tips. Other undercover investigators also confirmed sex acts were offered to customers, prosecutors said.

Wu operated Alpha Massage and A Plus Massage in Olathe and King Spa in Leawood.

Wu was arrested when she went to Kansas City International Airport to meet the undercover confidential source to take her to Kansas to work in one of the businesses.

She faces up to 10 years in federal prison when she is sentenced Nov. 16.

