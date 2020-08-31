More active-duty U.S. troops say they’ll vote for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden than President Trump in the November election, a new poll shows, continuing a steady decline in the commander in chief’s favorability ratings among service members.

A Military Times survey released Monday found that if the election were held today, 41% of active-duty troops say they’d vote for Mr. Biden, compared to just 37% for the president. Another 13% said they intend to back a third-party candidate, while 9% said they’d skip the presidential election altogether. The Military Times surveyed 1,018 active-duty troops for the poll.

The results come as the president gears up for the home stretch of the campaign and as he and other Republicans count on strong military support at the polls in November. Rebuilding the military and winding down “endless wars” abroad, the president has said, are among the greatest achievements of his time in office.

But according to the surveys, Mr. Trump’s favorability within the military has continued to fall over the past several years. At the start of his tenure in January 2017, 46% of service members had a positive view of Mr. Trump, compared to 37% who said they had an unfavorable opinion.

The most recent survey — conducted in late July and early August, before both parties held their political conventions — found that 49.9% of troops now have an unfavorable opinion of the president, compared to 38% who have a favorable view. The poll has a margin of error of up to 2%.

Perhaps even more concerning for the president, 42% of military respondents say they “strongly disapprove” of Mr. Trump’s time in office, suggesting that a strong plurality of troops may be highly motivated to vote for Mr. Biden.

Over the past four years, the Trump administration has succeeded in drawing down the number of troops in Afghanistan and Syria, and has beefed up Pentagon budgets. Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also led the way in the creation of the Space Force, the military’s first new branch in 75 years.

But the president also has taken a host of actions viewed as unpopular within the military, including dispatching forces to the U.S.-Mexico border. More recently, Mr. Trump has threatened to use active-duty forces to suppress riots and civil unrest across the country.

Those threats were seen as deeply disturbing within the top ranks of the military and even led Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to publicly break with Mr. Trump on the issue. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley also publicly apologized for appearing alongside the president in his battle uniform in downtown Washington during protests in June.

Mr. Trump also has been at odds with military leadership over efforts to change the names of Army bases named for Confederate generals, with the president vehemently opposing such changes.

