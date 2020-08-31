An investigation is underway following the crash of a Navy early warning tactical aircraft, officials said Monday.

An E-2C Hawkeye went down shortly after 4 p.m. in the vicinity of Wallops Island, part of the Virginia Barrier Islands. The two pilots and two crewmembers bailed out safely, officials said.

The crew was assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron, based in Navy base in Norfolk. They were conducting a training flight at the time of the crash, Navy officials said.

There are no immediate reports of injuries from personnel on the ground, officials said.

