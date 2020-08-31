CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) - A Delaware police officer responding to a domestic dispute shot a suspect on Sunday night, authorities said.

New Castle County officers were called to a neighborhood in Claymont at around 6:20 p.m., the department said in a statement early Monday.

During the investigation, an officer fired their weapon, striking a suspect, according to police spokesman Grigori Lopez-Garcia.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. Their condition was not given.

Police did not identify anyone involved or comment further on what led to the shooting.

Police were continuing to investigate.

