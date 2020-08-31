Those most concerned about education — teachers, parents, students — have very different outlooks on the return to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

A new poll gauged expectations and concerns about a reinvented or virtual classroom experience among the three groups, with some sharp contrasts in their responses.

“The survey finds gaps and mismatches in expectations that threaten educational equity and present challenges schools will need to overcome in order to support student success,” the poll analysis noted.

Among the many findings:

• 35% of U.S. teachers are “confident” that students will have high-quality education this fall; 19% of parents and 31% of students agree.

• 33% of teachers are “somewhat confident” about the education; 36% of parents and 32% of students agree.

• 21% of teachers are “very confident”; 10% of parents and 17% of students agree.

• 10% of teachers are “not too confident”; 26% of parents and 15% of students agree.

• 2% of teachers are “not at all confident”; 8% of parents and 5% of students agree.

• Source: A New Schools Venture Fund/Gallup poll of 1,111 U.S. teachers, 2,345 U.S. parents, and 1,088 U.S. public school students in grades 3-12 conducted July 16-Aug. 5 and released Thursday.

