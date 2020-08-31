The White House said Monday that Democratic mayors and governors need to “step up” and stop street violence and rioting or ask President Trump for help.

A day before Mr. Trump travels to view rioting damage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president wants to “visit hurting Americans.”

“These cities have experienced anarchy, violence and destruction in recent days — the opposite of a peaceful protest,” she said. “This is the reality facing American cities and towns across the country. This is not hypothetical. These are real people in real life that have been impacted.”

Kenosha has been the scene of weeklong protests and street violence, including two shooting deaths, after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, during a domestic disturbance.

Ms. McEnany said “chaos was rampant” in Kenosha before Mr. Trump sent in nearly 1,000 National Guard troops and about 200 federal law enforcement agents to restore order.

“President Trump showed up, and law and order arrived,” she said. “Democrats are late to the game. While this president is always willing to show up, it is incumbent on Democrats to step up. Invite federal law enforcement, and we stand ready. Do not tolerate anarchy, violence and destruction. Rioting is not right. Secure your streets.”

Her comments came as Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden gave a speech in Pittsburgh blaming the president for stoking divisions and violence in the country.

On Friday night, Mr. Trump mentioned invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807, which gives him authority to send in federal troops to halt violence. Ms. McEnany said the president “does not want to invoke the Insurrection Act, which has been used very sparingly.”

“But what he does want is to help the cities where he can,” she said. “We want to work collaboratively with Democrat mayors and governors. They, after all, do hold the police power as embedded in the Constitution to control their streets.”

Asked by a reporter about Trump supporters in Portland, Oregon, shooting paintballs at demonstrators, Ms. McEnany retorted, “For 90 days I’ve stood at this podium talking about officers who have had lasers flashed in their eyes … the people [from the Republican National Convention] that were harassed and yelled at … and you’re going to ask me about a paintball video?”

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has asked Mr. Trump not to visit the state, saying it would worsen divisions.

But seven of the 23 Kenosha County supervisors urged Mr. Trump not to cancel his visit.

“Kenoshans are hurting and looking for leadership, and your leadership in this time of crisis is greatly appreciated by those devastated by the violence in Kenosha,” they wrote to the president. “Many Kenoshans are very grateful for the federal assistance that your administration provided. The relief was felt countywide once federal and local law enforcement agencies were able to take the proactive steps to prevent additional crime, instead of being outnumbered and spread too thin.”

They added, “We would be honored to have you come to Kenosha so citizens can thank you in person.”

