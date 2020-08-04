President Trump in a new interview raised the prospect that alleged sex trafficker and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein might have been killed while in federal custody.

“[Epstein] was either killed or committed suicide in jail,” Mr. Trump said on “Axios on HBO,” which aired Monday evening.

Mr. Trump made the contention as he was defending Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been charged with helping recruit underage girls for Epstein as part of a massive sex trafficking ring.

“Yeah, I wish her well,” the president said of Ms. Maxwell. “I wish a lot of people well — good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.”

“Her boyfriend died in jail and people are still trying to figure out, how did it happen?” the president said, referring to Epstein. “Was it suicide? Was he killed?”

“And I do wish her well — I’m not looking for anything bad for her,” the president continued.

Many people have speculated that Epstein, who died while in federal custody last year, did not hang himself as a coroner’s report found.

Attorney General William P. Barr has dismissed such talk and said Epstein did kill himself.

Epstein died in August 2019 while in federal custody after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking charges. He had allegedly sexually abused many underage girls over the years.

