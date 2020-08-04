Marijuana retailers licensed to operate within Illinois easily set a new sales record last month, the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Monday.

Statewide recreational marijuana sales during July totaled nearly $61 million, the state announced – a 28% increase over June when the previous record of $47.6 million was set.

Illinoisans were responsible for most of the purchases, spending more than $44.7 million at the pot shops last month. Out-of-state customers spent the remaining $16.2 million.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, although most states – 33 and counting – have passed legislation allowing for pot to be used for medicinal or recreational purposes.

Illinois legalized the sale of recreational, or “adult use,” marijuana effective Jan. 1, making it among nine states with retail cannabis industries currently up and running.

Combining sales figures for the months of January through July, the recreational marijuana industry in Illinois has so far sold more than $300 million worth of retail pot in 2020.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, previously said the state had collected about $52 million in tax revenue stemming from the first six months of recreational sales.

