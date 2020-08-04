LE MARS, Iowa (AP) - An elderly Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife’s son during a domestic disturbance at his northwestern Iowa home in May.

Thomas Knapp, 82, of Merrill, entered the written plea Monday in Plymouth County District Court, the Sioux City Journal reported. Knapp is charged with first-degree murder and willful injury in the May 11 death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek.

Police have said Knapp shot Juzek with a 20-gauge shotgun through a bedroom door, then deliberately shot him again in the chest. Investigators have said in court documents that Knapp confessed to shooting Juzek.

Separately, Knapp has also pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse assault, willful injury and other counts for hitting his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same May 11 disturbance.

Knapp’s attorney has requested a mental evaluation to determine if Knapp is mentally fit to stand trial. A hearing on that motion has been set for next month.

