A watchdog group has sued the Department of Homeland Security to obtain travel records for Hunter Biden while he had a Secret Service detail.

In their lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Judicial Watch calls for disclosure of the dates and locations of both domestic and international for former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who had a secret service detail for a time period. The conservative legal group has sought records dating back to 2001.

Conservatives have continued to probe Hunter Biden’s business dealings while his father was vice president. The issue was at the forefront of the impeachment of President Trump, who requested the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky look into Burisma — an energy company — and its dealings with Hunter and Joe Biden. There were allegations Mr. Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine while he sought the information on a political opponent.

The Trump administration was initially responsive to the Freedom of Information Act request earlier this year, giving some documents to Judicial Watch, but the group went to court, saying it has not received documents for Mr. Biden’s travel after July of 2014.

Judicial Watch alleges Hunter Biden and his father flew to a trip to Beijing, China in December of 2013, but the documents provided to Judicial Watch show Hunter Biden arrived in Tokyo on Dec. 2 of that year, then went to Beijing a couple of days later

“While it is typical for the families of the president and vice president to travel with them, questions have been raised about whether Hunter Biden used the government trip to further his business interests,” read Judicial Watch’s press release, which noted Hunter Biden created a Chinese private equity fund called Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) at that time.

The group is also seeking information on his travel-related to Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company for which Hunter Biden served as a consultant making about $80,000 a month to sit on the board despite not being an expert in the industry.

“Given the Burisma-Ukraine-China influence-peddling scandals, Hunter Biden’s extensive international travel during the Obama-Biden presidency, including at least five trips to China, raises serious questions about where else he traveled in the final two and a half years of the Obama administration,” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch.

“The Secret Service’s incomplete response to our straightforward FOIA request on Hunter Biden’s travel has forced us to go to court — once again — to fight for the public’s right to know,” he added.

Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings drew fresh attention in the impeachment probe and trial of Mr. Trump for seeking foreign help investigating the Bidens.

Mr. Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, has said he did nothing wrong and never discussed business deals with his son.

Hunter Biden pocketed at least $3 million for a job on the board of the Ukraine gas company. He got the job while his father was vice president in 2014, at the height of tension over the Russian annexation of Crimea and the $3 million was wired to Hunter Biden through accounts in Cyprus and Latvia, according to reports that The Washington Times has not independently verified.

In 2016, Mr. Biden visited Kiev as vice president and threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees unless the country’s leaders fired Ukraine’s top prosecutor for alleged corruption. The prosecutor also was looking into the Ukraine gas company where Hunter Biden collected paychecks.

The Bidens were also implicated in a billion-dollar deal in China.

In his book, “Secret Empire,” author Peter Schwizer described a trip Mr. Biden and Hunter Biden made to China in 2013 aboard Air Force Two. Less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden’s law firm made a $1 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China. The deal later swelled to $1.5 billion, according to the book.

