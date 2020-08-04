NEW YORK (AP) - Tropical Storm Isaias halted commuter trains, closed bridges and sent thousands of tree limbs crashing down Tuesday as it barreled through New York City, leaving more than 550,000 customers in the region without power.

The fast-moving storm claimed at least one life in New York. A man in his 60s was sitting in a van in Briarwood section of Queens when a massive Pin Oak came down on top of it around 1 p.m., police said.

By late afternoon, more than 550,000 customers were without power in the city and surrounding areas. The city’s power utility, Con Edison, said there were more outages than from any previous storm except Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Meteorologists clocked wind gusts as strong as 71 mph (115 kph) in the city and 78 mph (125 kph) on Long Island.

“Unless you absolutely, positively have to be outside, stay inside,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on 1010 WINS radio. “It’s not a good time to be walking outside. It’s not a good time to be driving outside, if you can avoid it.”

De Blasio said almost 2,000 trees in the city were downed or damaged.

Service was suspended on the Staten Island Ferry and temporary barriers were set up to protect Wall Street and the famed South Street Seaport from potential flooding from the storm, which was centered about 60 miles west of the city near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border at 2 p.m.

Outdoor subway service was stopped because of high winds and debris on tracks. All three commuter train services into and out of Manhattan - New Jersey Transit, Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road - suspended operations.

Roadways, including the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge linking Staten Island and Brooklyn, were closed for several hours.

A flash flood warning was posted for part of the northern Catskill Mountains, where more than four inches of rain had fallen by midday. A tornado watch that covered much southern New England included the Hudson Valley from Poughkeepsie to Glens Falls.

