Neil Young sued President Trump’s reelection campaign in federal court Tuesday for using his music without permission during a political rally held last month in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lawyers for the legendary Canadian-American musician filed a copyright infringement suit in light of two of his songs being played at the June 20 rally without authorization.

“This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing. However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate,” Mr. Young’s lawyers wrote in a filing submitted to a Manhattan federal court.

The suit seeks a court order blocking the Trump campaign from playing any of Mr. Young’s music, as well as statutory damages for each infringement and legal fees.

Mr. Trump’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

