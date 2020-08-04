The debate over schools, children and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has produced a distinct partisan divide.

“As with many aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, attitudes are shaped to a large degree by politics: 85% of parents who identify as Democrats and 29% who identify as Republicans are worried about their child getting COVID-19. About two-thirds of Republican parents, versus 13% of Democrats, want full-time in-person instruction for their children this fall. Democratic parents are mostly divided in their preference between full-time remote learning and a modified system,” said a new Gallup poll.

Among all parents, 46% worry about their child getting sick while 36% would prefer their offspring attend full time, in-person learning.

Among the findings:

• 37% of U.S. parents are “somewhat worried” their child will contract the coronavirus during in-person schooling; 20% of Republicans, 43% of independents and 43% of Democrats agree.

• 27% overall are “very worried” their child will get the virus; 9% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 42% of Democrats agree.

• 22% overall are “not too worried” their child will get it; 37% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall are not worried at all; 33% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

• Source: A Gallup poll of 1,028 U.S. parents of K-12 students conducted July 13-27 and released Monday.

