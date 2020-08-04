Planned Parenthood will spend $1.7 million funding a new voter turnout effort in Maine aimed at defeating Sen. Susan Collins.

The abortion-rights advocacy group honored the Maine Republican as late as 2017, but it said Tuesday it would contact 100,000 Mainers in hopes they will vote for Sara Gideon, the Speaker of the Maine House and Democratic challenger opposing Ms. Collins.

“Like most Mainers, Planned Parenthood supporters know that Susan Collins is not the senator she once was,” said Amy Cookson, Planned Parenthood spokesperson in Maine, in a statement. “That’s why Planned Parenthood Votes’ message is already resonating with voters across the state, because we know Collins cannot be trusted to protect our health and rights.”

Planned Parenthood’s primary objection to Ms. Collins focuses on her votes to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and other judicial nominees appointed by President Trump.

Ms. Collins figures to be Planned Parenthood’s top target in the Senate and primary election goal in November aside from ousting Mr. Trump. Planned Parenthood said it intends to spend $45 million total in battleground states.

Planned Parenthood’s anti-abortion rivals are ramping up their get-out-the-vote effort and spending large sums too. The Susan B. Anthony List, which previously said it would spend $52 million during the 2019-2020 cycle, plans to campaign with Vice President Mike Pence in key battleground states beginning this week. On Wednesday, Mr. Pence and SBA List will campaign in Tampa, Florida, and visit a pregnancy center in Pinellas Park.

