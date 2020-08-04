KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Two people, including a police officer, were hurt in an ambush shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, as officers sought to arrest a person in an earlier shooting, police there said.

The incident began Monday evening with reports of a shooting on Farrow Avenue, where officers found a person injured. During the investigation of that shooting, police were sent to a home where a person of interest was reported to be. Police arrested one person at the home.

As officers were leaving the home, officers came under gunfire from a nearby tree line, police said. One resident of the home was shot, and police said an officer was injured, but did not say whether that injury consisted of a gunshot. Neither the resident nor the officer’s injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Police said an officer returned fire, but that whoever had ambushed the officers fled from the area. Police continued Tuesday to search for the shooter or shooters.

