GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Police in Grand Island were seeking information on the death of a man whose body was found lying in a front yard.

The man’s body was discovered Tuesday morning, the Grand Island Independent reported. It appeared the man had been assaulted “in some manner,” police Capt. Dean Elliott said. Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.

Elliott said officers were called after a neighbor looked out the window around 7 a.m. and spotted the man lying on the ground, the Grand Island Independent reported.

