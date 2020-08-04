A body pulled from a lake near Fort Hood in central Texas on Sunday has been identified as a 24-year-old soldier originally from New York.

Army Spc. Francisco Hernandezvargas died Sunday in a boating accident on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, a popular boating and swimming area located about 15 miles east of the Army post.

“The Black Knight family is heartbroken by the loss of Specialist Francisco Hernandezvargas. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, his battalion commander in the 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt.

“Specialist Hernandezvargas served his country honorably both stateside while at Fort Hood and abroad in Korea and Romania and this tragic loss is felt by every member within our formation,” Lt. Col. Armstrong said.

He joined the Army in May 2017 and was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood in December 2017. Army officials said they are cooperating with local authorities in the investigation.

The post has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks following the disappearance and slaying of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Another soldier from Fort Hood, Army Pvt. Mejhor Morta, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on July 17 at the same lake where Spc. Hernandezvargas died. They were assigned to the same battalion in the 1st Cavalry Division.

