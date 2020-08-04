The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning reported extremely heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Isaias for the District of Columbia and Baltimore with an anticipated 2 to 3 inches per hour, rates that can lead to “potentially life-threatening flash flooding,” and a tornado sighting near Leonardtown, Maryland.

But as of late Tuesday afternoon, flood watches south of Interstate 70 were canceled and only in effect for Northeast Maryland, according to Luis Rosa, NWS meteorologist.

A tornado was reportedly observed near Leonardtown, said Mr. Rosa, noting that NWS is investigating wind damage. Earlier tornado watch alerts for Maryland were canceled as well.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Calvert County, Maryland, which saw 8 inches. The Reagan National Airport recorded almost 4 inches around 11 a.m. and wind gusts of 35 mph. There were reports of 60 mph wind gusts in Annapolis.

While the wind and rain have subsided, Mr. Rosa said the public should remain cautious and be on the lookout for potential coastal flooding at the D.C. waterfront.

Due to the storm, all meal distribution sites, grocery distribution sites and COVID-19 testing sites, including fire stations, in the District were closed on Tuesday.

