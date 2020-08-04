President Trump said Tuesday night after conferring with military advisers that he believes the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, was an attack on the city.

“It would seem like it, based on the explosion,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “I met with some of our great generals, and they seem to feel that it was [an attack]. They seem to think it was an attack, it was a bomb of some kind.”

Lebanon’s prime minister said more than 2,700 tons of stored ammonium nitrate exploded in an apparent accident at a warehouse in the city’s port. Scores have been killed and injured.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.