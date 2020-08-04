Roughly two-thirds of Americans surveyed believe the U.S. is handling the novel coronavirus pandemic worse than other countries, the results of a recent poll showed Tuesday.

Sixty-five percent of respondents polled last week said they believe the U.S. is handling the pandemic either “somewhat worse” or “much worse” than other nations.

Comparably, only 25% percent of people surveyed replied that they believe the U.S. is dealing with the outbreak “much better” or “somewhat better” than other countries.

Nine percent of respondents answered they were unsure.

Conducted by Ipsos for NPR, the online polling was done between July 30-31, seven months after the World Health Organization reported becoming aware of the novel coronavirus.

Millions of people worldwide have subsequently contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with the U.S. reporting nearly a quarter of the planet’s confirmed cases.

A total of more than 18.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed globally, according to Johns Hopkins University, including over 4.7 million identified in the U.S.

More than 694,000 people worldwide have died from COVID-19, including over 155,000 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins. The global population is about 7.8 billion.

In an interview aired Monday evening, President Trump indicated he believes his administration is doing everything it can to keep the public health crisis from worsening.

“They are dying, that’s true. And you have — it is what it is,” Mr. Trump said on the “Axios on HBO” program. “But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague.”

More than half of the 1,115 adults surveyed believe more can and should be done to combat the coronavirus pandemic, however, according to the results of the Ipsos poll. Nearly six in 10 respondents — 59% — said they strongly or somewhat support imposing a mandatory, nationwide two-week-long shelter-at-home order to try to keep the outbreak from worsening.

