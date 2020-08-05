MORRILL, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine said a 34-year-old man was killed in a traffic crash on Wednesday when his car crossed a center line and collided with a dump truck.

The crash killed Nicholas Day, of Belmont, police said. It happened in Morrill on Route 3. Day was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash was still under investigation, but speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors. The dump truck was owned by C.H. Stevenson, a company based in Wayne.

