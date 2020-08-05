BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) - Two residents of Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha were killed in a crash in Iowa, just across the Missouri River from the base, officials sad.

The crash happened early Sunday morning east of the Bellevue toll bridge in rural Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol said. According to investigators, a car driven by Senior Airman Nicholas Johnson, 21, of Union, New Jersey, went off the roadway and into a ditch before vaulting across the road and hitting a tree.

Johnson and his passenger, 21-year-old Olivia Johnson, died at the scene, the patrol said. Officials did not say how or whether the two were related.

Nicholas Johnson joined the U.S. Air Force in December 2016 and served as a Response Force member with the 55th Security Forces Squadron at Offutt.

