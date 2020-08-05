MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Three people were shot at a Madison park where people had gathered to memorialize a recent homicide victim, according to police.

Gunfire erupted about 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garner Park on the city’s southwest side. Police say three people were treated at hospitals and one person was detained.

Officials said a gun and shell casings were found at the scene.

People had gone to the park to celebrate the life of 24-year-old Maurice Bowman Jr. He was shot and killed July 25 in Madison. He was a passenger in a car that was hit with gunfire from another vehicle on the southwest side.

Eight people have been homicide victims in Madison this year, double the number in all of 2019.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.