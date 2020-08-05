DENVER (AP) - Five people were found dead on Wednesday in a house fire in Denver that authorities suspect was intentionally set.

Firefighters believe that the victims were two children and three adults, Denver Fire Department Capt. Greg Pixley said.

Initial reports suggested that three people in the two-story home not far from the city’s airport escaped from the upper floor but a police officer attempting to rescue people on the first floor was pushed back by the fire’s heat, Pixley said. It appears that those who died were all on the first floor, he said.

Police are investigating the fire along with firefighters because there are indications that it was arson, said Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations for Denver police. He would not elaborate on the evidence because he said he did not want to compromise the investigation.

“This is a devastating time for Denver and this community. Our heart and our prayers go out to this community,” Pixley said.

