Gen. Charles Q. “CQ” Brown Jr. was sworn in Tuesday evening as the Air Force Chief of Staff.

Gen. Brown, a 37-year Air Force veteran, is the first African American to serve as the top uniformed officer in any of the military services.

In June, the Senate confirmed Gen. Brown by a 98-0 vote.

Following the swearing in ceremony, President Trump told Gen. Brown, “this is the big league so we have to have you over to celebrate,” and congratulated the newly-minted chief of staff and his family “on a job well done.”

“You’ve had an incredible career and this is a capper,” Mr. Trump said.

Gen. Brown, whose fighter pilot callsign is “CQ,” takes over for Gen. David Goldfein, who retired last month. He was most recently the head of the U.S. Air Force in the Pacific region. Before taking that post, Gen. Brown was deputy commander of U.S. Central Command.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.