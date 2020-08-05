There have been over 700,000 COVID-19-related deaths around the world since the outbreak began late last year.

The U.S. has seen the highest reported death toll from the virus with 156,839 dead. The U.S. population stands at 328 million.

Brazil, which has emerged as a South American epicenter of the outbreak, has reported the second highest death toll at 95,819, followed by Mexico (48,869,) the United Kingdom (46,295,) and India (39,795) according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Brazil’s population is currently 209.5 million, Mexico is 126 million, the United Kingdom is 66 million, and India is 1.3 billion.

There have been over 18.5 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, while 11.1 million have recovered.

