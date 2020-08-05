D.C. officials are urging parents to be diligent about visiting their doctors for child wellness checkups and vaccinations, despite the all-remote learning start to the school year for public schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we continue through this public health emergency, it continues to be important that children visit with their pediatricians for their well child visits,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser at a Wednesday press conference. “These appointments are important for tracking growth and development, discussing concerns about your child’s health and ensuring your child is up to date on vaccinations. So please stay on track with your well child visits. Even though the first day of school will look different, we still need to make sure that children are getting vaccinated to keep children healthy and also to protect vulnerable members of our community.”

Miss Bowser referenced the measles epidemic of last year, when the U.S. recorded more than 1,200 cases, the most infections since 1992.

For children and adolescents 18 years and younger, health officials recommend vaccinations for Hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, inactivated poliovirus, diphtheria/tetanus/acellular pertussis, measles/mumps/rubella (MMR), varicella, meningococcal and the annual flu shot among others.

A list and schedule of recommended vaccinations can be found at cdc.gov/vaccines.

Last week, officials announced that students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade at D.C. Public Schools will be learning online only this fall, starting Aug. 31 and through Nov. 6, out of health and safety concerns.

The District has confirmed 12,443 coronavirus infections and 587 deaths, according to health department data published Wednesday.

