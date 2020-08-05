President Trump on Wednesday said he wants the first presidential debate moved earlier in the calendar to reflect expansive early voting windows in some states.

“The first debate should be at least before the first ballots go out,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox & Friends.” “They have it a month later, almost a month later — it’s ridiculous.”

He said he wouldn’t mind having more than the three debates, which are put together by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

“What’s more important to me is the first debate be moved up so that when people are putting in their first ballot, they’re going to know,” Mr. Trump said.

The three debates are set for Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida, and Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The first and second debates had already been moved from Indiana and Michigan, respectively, over coronavirus concerns.

