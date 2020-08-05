President Trump said it’s legal for him to deliver his Republican Party nomination acceptance speech at the White House, rejecting the view of Democrats and some Republicans that he can’t hold the partisan event on federal property.

“It is legal,” Mr. Trump told reporters at his daily coronavirus-update breifing. “I think it would be a very convenient location. It’s something that we threw out. It would be very cost-conscious.”

A final decision on the location for the speech hasn’t been made.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said holding an acceptance speech there would “degrade” the White House.

Others have raised concerns about the Hatch Act, which generally forbids the use of government property and employees for political activities. The president and vice president are exempt from it, though.

“There is no Hatch Act, because it doesn’t pertain to the president,” Mr. Trump said.

The president’s speech on Aug. 27 was shifted from Jacksonville, Florida, due to a surge there in coronavirus cases. Limited portions of the GOP convention will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, the original site of the event.

