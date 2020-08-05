President Trump on Wednesday said he’ll likely deliver his Republican National Convention speech from the White House later this month.

“I’ll probably do mine live from the White House,” Mr. Trump said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

He said those plans are not yet locked in but that the White House would be the easiest option.

“There’s no movement - it’s easy and I think it’s a beautiful setting and we are thinking about that…it’s the easiest alternative,” he said.

In-person events for the Republican National Convention, which were slated for Aug. 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida, were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The party’s delegates are scheduled to vote on Mr. Trump’s nomination Aug. 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We were really wanting to go to North Carolina,” the president said. “We’re doing one night there - it’ll be a nomination night and it’ll go very well. We’re going to let the press go in and watch it.”

The party is still planning to put on nightly events in some form during the week.

“We’re going to do virtual and we’re going to do some live speeches from different locations,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m going to do mine on Thursday night.”

Mr. Trump said “warrior congressmen” like Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Matt Gaetz of Florida will likely be among the speakers.

Republicans had previously moved much of the convention to Jacksonville from Charlotte after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, wouldn’t guarantee the full use of a packed arena during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.