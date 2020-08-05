President Trump on Wednesday said schools should reopen for in-person learning but elderly or at-risk teachers should stay home, saying that the coronavirus pandemic will “go away like things go away.”

“My view is the schools should open — this thing’s going away,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox & Friends.” “It will go away like things go away, and my view is that schools should be open.”

The president said children are “almost immune” to the coronavirus.

“They don’t have a problem — they just don’t have a problem,” he said.

Mr. Trump said there’s a better understanding of the virus now, and the elderly and people with underlying conditions such as diabetes are more susceptible to serious, adverse effects.

“We have to be very, very vigilant and careful with them and we are,” he said.

Mr. Trump said teachers are a different story than young students.

“I think the teachers are a different story and if a teacher’s in a certain age group they shouldn’t be going in and probably they’re going to have to wait until the thing goes by,” he said. “They’ll have to wait — it will go by.”

Mr. Trump also predicted that there will be a coronavirus vaccine “long before the end of the year.”

“We did the right thing — we closed it down. We saved millions of lives,” he said.

There are currently more than 4.7 million positive cases and more than 156,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S.

Mr. Trump said there could be more than 3 million deaths right now without broad lockdown efforts.

“Multiply the number that you have now times 10, 15 or 20 — that’s what you’d be,” he said.

