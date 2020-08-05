Recent editorials from Alabama newspapers:

Aug. 4

The Times Daily on Kanye West’s bid for the presidency:

Kanye West is running for president of the United States. Or maybe not.

It is impossible to know what the erratic pop star and fashion/media mogul is really up to. He has held a campaign event in South Carolina, and has submitted a petition to appear on the ballot in Arkansas. He’s hired professional petitioners and is also working to get on the ballot in potential swing states such as Wisconsin, Ohio and West Virginia.

But all is not going well for his effort.

“West’s nascent third-party presidential campaign has hit a variety of roadblocks in recent weeks after he declared his candidacy on Twitter and successfully paid a $35,000 filing fee to appear on the ballot in Oklahoma. Although the rapper’s presidential campaign filed the requisite number of signatures to appear on the ballot in Illinois, Missouri, and New Jersey, there’s a strong possibility that he may not appear on the ballot in any of those states,” reported New York Magazine’s Ben Jacobs on Monday.

By later in the day, West had given up on New Jersey.

According to an Associated Press report Tuesday, “an unidentified person writing from a Kanye 2020 address told Administrative Law Judge Gail Cookson that West is dropping his effort to appear on New Jersey’s ballot.”

“At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place Mr. West’s name on the New Jersey ballot,” the Kanye 2020 email said.

If West wants to appear on the Alabama ballot in November, time is running out.

“For independent presidential candidate ballot access in the 2020 General Election, the petition must be filed no later than Aug. 13,” according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website.

It is difficult to know how seriously to take West’s candidacy. In any other year, it would be nothing more than a sideshow. A man with literally no experience in government, running for the highest office in the land, whose main skill is turning himself into a brand name, who could take that seriously?

But that’s exactly what happened four years ago, so now all bets are off.

More disturbing is the fact West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, last month went online and asked for empathy for her husband, saying he is bipolar, which adds a new wrinkle to his presidential ambitions.

Kanye West had been an ally, of sorts, of President Donald Trump, but he announced last month he had broken with the president. Still, if West were to appear on the ballot in swing states like Ohio and Wisconsin, there’s no telling what impact he could have. The conventional wisdom is he would help Trump by splitting the anti-Trump vote.

Certainly some Republicans think that. New York Magazine also reported Monday that at least two people active in West’s campaign are active in Republican politics in Vermont and Arkansas.

It’s not always “throwing your vote away” to vote for a third-party or independent candidate, especially at the presidential level in a state that leans solidly for one major party or the other. But it’s difficult to see a vote for West as anything other than throwing a vote away.

We have sadly become accustomed to politics as a sideshow, but that is not something we should continue to encourage.

Online: https://www.timesdaily.com

Aug. 2

Cullman Times on reforming Alabama’s prison system:

The Department of Justice’s latest report on its investigation into Alabama’s prisons is yet another scathing indictment of the state of Alabama prisons. It’s past time for Alabama leaders to begin making changes to a system and culture that brutalizes and murders inmates, has little accountability and has spent millions of taxpayer dollars in lawsuits.

The problems in Alabama prisons are not new. The Department of Justice has been investigating the conditions inside our prisons for years. The governor and legislature have passed legislation and proposed plans to address some of the issues. Most of these plans address the overcrowding and under-staffing of the prisons, which the DOJ points to as a major issue in the prisons and a contributing factor to the violence in the prisons. Inmates are in crowded situations, creating volatile and hostile environments. Guards are out numbered and don’t feel safe and are more likely to resort to force - and excessive use of force - more quickly.

However, the problem in the prisons goes beyond infrastructure needs. There is an embedded culture within the Alabama Department of Corrections that also needs to be addressed.

The latest DOJ report investigated 13 state prisons and found excessive force problems in 12 of them. While it may appear to be good news that they didn’t find evidence is all 13, that’s only because they lacked sufficient documentation from Hamilton Aged & Infirmed to make that determination and the DOC blocked investigators from talking to officers there about training standards. The footnotes of the report include other examples of ADOC’s failure to produce documents or allow investigators to interview prison staff.

Here’s what investigators found in those 12 prisons:

Officers used excessive force on inmates who were restrained or compliant

Officers used excessive force as a punishment or retribution

Officers used chemical spray inappropriately

The report cites examples of excessive force that are gut-wrenching to read. It’s even more alarming that many of these incidents are covered up or minimized; that when they are reported, few are investigated.

According to investigators, “Given the identified pervasiveness of the uses of excessive force and the statewide application of ADOC’s use of force policies and procedures, we have reasonable cause to believe that the uses of excessive force occurring within Alabama’s prisons give rise to systemic unconstitutional conditions. “

It says a lot about the culture of the prison system that in a two year period, nearly half of the 97 disciplinary actions were for officers not showing up to work or being late for work. Only one disciplinary action in that two year period related to use of force. That’s not an infrastructure problem, that’s a cultural problem.

And cultural problems start at the top. Throughout the report, DOJ investigators note where they were blocked from getting information or conducting interviews with prison officials; where limited information was provided on disciplinary actions; and where wardens choose to impose “corrective actions” when excessive force was used without specifying what “corrective actions” means.

As the DOJ report notes, “And because the wardens’ decisions to take corrective action are not reviewed, ADOC’s system enables any warden who wants to avoid leadership scrutiny to do so by refusing to refer incidents to I&I.; (The investigative unit) This lack of accountability ultimately results in a failure to correct underlying problems that contribute to the continued uses of excessive force. We therefore have good reason to believe that the disciplinary system within ADOC is ineffective at combatting uses of excessive force.”

ADOC says it’s addressing the issues brought up in this report and previous DOJ investigations. Namely, it’s adding training for staff, body cameras, and a special investigator position. Those are all good steps - as is building new prisons to ease over crowding - but they do not address they systematic problems of accountability.

What good is training if officers are going to be held accountable for their actions? What difference does body camera video make when the culture is to deny and cover up? What does an added investigator do if the standard for sending excessive use of force cases to a prosecutor is “guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” a high standard used by juries in determining guilt in criminal cases?

It’s going to take years for new prisons to be built and for physical improvements to be made to Alabama’s prisons. But changing the culture, demanding accountability, needs to begin now. And it needs to start from the top down.

Online: https://www.cullmantimes.com

July 27

The Times-News on the plan for returning to high school sports amid the pandemic:

The Alabama High School Athletic Association and Alabama Independent School Association announced that fall sports are returning on a regular schedule, with no delays.

On July 23, AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese announced best practices, which have been put in place to keep students safe. We wrote about them extensively in July 24’s newspaper, so for the lack of redundancy, we won’t name them all here.

But for football, best practices include extending the players box to the 10-yard line rather than the 25-yard-line, allowing more space for players to social distance. Timeouts have been extended to two minutes so that water bottles can be wiped down and only one captain from each team will take place in the coin toss.

We have no doubt that the plan was well-thought out, and we know the AHSAA has medical experts and people who have spent their life’s work in sports making these tough decisions.

However, we can’t get over the feeling that the AHSAA (and AISA) appears to be that one person in a room of 50 people who believes they have the right answer while no one else does.

Georgia has moved its football season back two weeks. Florida reversed course July 23 and moved its season back four weeks. Louisiana is nowhere near football yet, as it needs to get from phase 2 to phase 4 of its statewide plan to consider high school sports. Mississippi has moved its season back. Some states have moved high school football season completely out of the fall.

Even the college football season is seemingly in jeopardy. Some Division I conferences have already made major decisions, including the Pac 12 and Big 10 saying they will move to a conference-only model in 2020. Even those plans aren’t set in stone, as the season is seemingly teetering on additional changes.

On top of all of that, we are telling people in society to socially distance, keep their hands to themselves, wear a mask, etc. That’s what we’re going to tell students in the classroom as well, and many Alabama students, including here in Chambers County, are doing online learning.

That doesn’t work on a football field (or in most athletics). Football is a contact sport. Offensive and defensive linemen will be breathing and sweating on one another for an entire game. It’s impossible to tackle someone while social distancing.

It feels weird to tell our students that they can’t get within six feet of one another anywhere but the athletic field.

Other states have seemingly decided to see how the return to school starts before pung kids on a football field together. (In some states, other fall sports like volleyball will continue as scheduled, but it varies from state to state). We think pung kids in a classroom before an athletic arena makes sense, but it won’t necessarily happen in Chambers County.

The first day of school for the Chambers County School System is Aug. 12. For the Lane School System, the first day has been pushed back to Aug. 24. That means, barring a schedule change, the Lane Panthers will travel to Georgiana and play their first football game before students are even back in the classroom.

To be clear, we’re confident our local superintendents, school boards, teachers and support staff are working hard to ensure that day goes smoothly, but to be honest, there are still question marks as to what that’s going to look like.

No one knows exactly how it’s going to go, even with the best plans.

We’ve always joked that football is right up there with faith and family in Alabama. It’s a part-of-life here that other states just can’t understand.

Everyone in this office is a huge football fan and can’t wait for a normal season to start. But that fandom aside, we have to ask if we’re really doing the right thing for students by having a season that begins Aug. 20.

It’s fair to wonder whether the COVID-19 situation will be any different in September, or even further down the road, and we get that. But it’s also important to remember that at the moment, Alabama continues to set new records for virus cases seemingly every day.

We understand that most people in their teens are going to recovery quickly from the virus, feel fine and recover without any major issues. But that’s not the point. It’s everyone else students might come into contact with - parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc. - that could get deathly sick.

We agree with officials who say that students need a return to normalcy as fast as possible, and sports are obviously a huge part of that. We all need sports, but the timing is very important.

Schools can make their decisions on canceling or postponing games, but most are going to follow whatever the state guidelines are.

We feel like the AHSAA should reconsider postponing the season a few weeks, just to see how the start of school goes statewide before putting students on an athletic field together.

Doing so would realign Alabama and Georgia high school football schedules, which affects several teams in our coverage area. It would also give administrators a chance to deal with any local issues that arise before students start hitting the field against opposing teams.

Online: www.valleytimes-news.com

